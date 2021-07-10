Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.13 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,369,000 after buying an additional 55,918 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $92,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $11,823,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $195.33. 2,436,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

