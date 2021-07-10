Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.78 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,252,000 after buying an additional 154,903 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,036,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,328,000 after buying an additional 123,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.76. 927,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,323. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.