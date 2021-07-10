Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,270. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

