Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.42. 13,018,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,009,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $993.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.