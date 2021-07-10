Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 217,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Insmed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 314,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,388. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.