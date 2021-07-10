Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $414.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.96. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.