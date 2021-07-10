Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,742,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,350.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,759.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

