Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.54.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.37. The stock had a trading volume of 976,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.16, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

