Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 676,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.94. 2,404,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.07. The company has a market cap of $369.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

