Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) vs. HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Financial Comparison

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and HomeTrust Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.40 $4.44 million N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.80 $22.78 million $1.30 21.63

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and HomeTrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 45.77%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 17.00% 6.59% 0.72%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

