HeroNode (HER) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $185,136.07 and $62.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

