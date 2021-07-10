Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 5,304,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.