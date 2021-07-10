HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of HEXO to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.25. 648,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,835. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$3.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$937.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

