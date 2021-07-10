Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after acquiring an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

