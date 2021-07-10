Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. Hive has a market capitalization of $130.75 million and $16.84 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000929 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001320 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 418,392,816 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.