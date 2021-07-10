Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,549 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 209,747 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.24 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

