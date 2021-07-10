Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FIXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $383.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.40. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

