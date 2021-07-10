Hord (HORD) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $691,872.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00161931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.89 or 1.00005848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00953268 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,832,943 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

