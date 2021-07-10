Howdoo Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.06 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $389,172.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,976,317 coins and its circulating supply is 473,740,741 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

