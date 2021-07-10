HRT Financial LP Acquires 174,232 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 681.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,232 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $122,675,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $77.97. 741,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

