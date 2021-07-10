HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 104,065 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.75. 3,328,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.29. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.56.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

