HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 1,272,882 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,272,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,081,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after buying an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after buying an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after buying an additional 885,491 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,053,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,638,146. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.