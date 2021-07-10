HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 49,799 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,811,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.60 on Friday, hitting $437.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,488. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.24 and a fifty-two week high of $437.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

