HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.18% of New Fortress Energy worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $4,297,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $602,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 353,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

