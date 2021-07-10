HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 745.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $126.72 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

