HRT Financial LP Buys 102,391 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1,272.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,391 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

