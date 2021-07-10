HRT Financial LP Buys 1,990 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.89. 223,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,437. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $384.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.