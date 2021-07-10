HRT Financial LP Buys 212,204 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

GDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,204,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,044,102. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

