HRT Financial LP Buys 4,318,640 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,108.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.8% of HRT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Gold Trust worth $76,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

