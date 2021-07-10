HRT Financial LP Buys 639,188 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 1,517.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,188 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.51% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXL traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.77. 9,764,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,568,766. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79.

