HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 292,401 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 292,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $206,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $62.24. 1,756,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,813. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

