HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $256,094,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 745,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.