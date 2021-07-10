HRT Financial LP Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,556 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

