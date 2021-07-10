HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3,071.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.21% of Robert Half International worth $18,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE RHI traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 934,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.