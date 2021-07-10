HRT Financial LP Has $12.95 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,199. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $154.81 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.88.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.