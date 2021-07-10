HRT Financial LP Increases Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 284.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $398.56. 401,491 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

