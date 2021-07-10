HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded up $6.38 on Friday, reaching $259.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,522 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.95.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

