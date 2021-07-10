HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 1,957.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,689 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.37% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $17.55. 3,653,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

