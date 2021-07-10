HRT Financial LP Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 234.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 437,654 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 0.4% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 31,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,600. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.77.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

