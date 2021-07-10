HRT Financial LP Invests $13.52 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $45.31. 3,768,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

