HRT Financial LP Invests $14.85 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.15% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $69.25. 1,374,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,347. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.51.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

