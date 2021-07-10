HRT Financial LP Invests $17.60 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 239,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

