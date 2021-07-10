HRT Financial LP Invests $30.68 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Nasdaq as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 510,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,433. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

