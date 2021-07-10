HRT Financial LP Makes New $14.07 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,043,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.17. 425,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.41 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

