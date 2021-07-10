HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 747,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of iQIYI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 8,091,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

