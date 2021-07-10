HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.15% of Omnicom Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

