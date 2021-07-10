HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.62% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.21. 1,800,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,854. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.80.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.