HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 578,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after buying an additional 752,710 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,415,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

