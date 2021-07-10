HRT Financial LP Purchases 328,080 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 971.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

