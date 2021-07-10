HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,391,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of Regions Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $19.87. 8,324,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.